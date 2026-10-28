Chabal: Library keeps Sikh history, reading tradition alive

A library in Chabal, named the Mata Bhag Kaur Karam Singh Historian Library, connects the village with its rich Sikh history. Established in 1996-97 by progressive young people from the area, it remains a valuable institution that preserves the legacy of Mata Bhag Kaur and Karam Singh, the historian who was born in the village.

Mata Bhag Kaur holds an important place in Sikh history. She appealed to the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, to tear up the bedava, a document written by 40 Sikhs following differences with the Guru over the question of fighting against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

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The library also commemorates Karam Singh, who was born in Chabal and was known for his dedication to historical research. So eager was he to learn that he would read for 20 hours a day. He wrote extensively on Sikh history, earning the title of historian. He gathered first-hand accounts from elderly people and gave their recollections a historical shape.

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The library owes its establishment to the efforts of progressive youngsters and local residents. At the time, Comrade Mota Singh was a widely respected figure among different sections of the village. With the support of Nand Lal Sood, the then sarpanch, he persuaded the village panchayat of the need for a library.

The gram panchayat passed a resolution and allocated a plot for the library. The building was subsequently constructed with contributions collected from villagers. Residents still remember Darshan Singh, known as Dilli wala or Delhi wala, for the significant help he provided towards its construction.

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Among those who continue to support the institution is Amandeep Kaur Bal, daughter of the late Comrade Mota Singh of Chabal. A retired professor from Guru Nanak Dev University, she has donated between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 every month for many years without interruption.

A 10-member team helps meet the library’s expenses. Yashpal Chabal and Devinder Sohal are among its members.

The library houses around 3,000 books, while more than 10 daily newspapers are delivered there every day. It follows fixed opening and closing hours in the morning and evening, attracting more than 50 people daily who come to read books and newspapers.

Readers are allowed to borrow books, although newspapers must be read on the premises.

At a time when the habit of reading is declining, the Mata Bhag Kaur Karam Singh Historian Library continues to offer villagers a place to read, learn and remain connected with their history. Beyond its collection of books and newspapers, it stands as a community effort to preserve Sikh heritage and sustain the culture of reading for future generations.