Chabal police nab 2 with 105-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 2

The Chabal police arrested two persons with 105-gm heroin on Monday from Lalu Ghuman corner on Tarn Taran road.

Inspector Prabhjit Singh said the suspects had been identified as Sukhjit Singh Sukh of Bakipur and Shamsher Singh Shera of Lalu Ghuman village.

The SHO said the suspects were coming from Tarn Taran when a police party signaled them to stop at the Lalu Ghuman corner.

On searching of the car the police recovered 105-gm heroin. The suspects had been booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.