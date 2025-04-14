DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Chabal police recover huge quantity of alcohol from Khairdinke village

Chabal police recover huge quantity of alcohol from Khairdinke village

A team of the Chabal police led by ASI Charanjit Singh seized 2,40,000 ml of alcohol from a car during a search on Saturday. The search was conducted at a naka set up near Khairdinke village on Amritsar-Khemkaran National Highway...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:52 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purposes only. File Photo
Advertisement

A team of the Chabal police led by ASI Charanjit Singh seized 2,40,000 ml of alcohol from a car during a search on Saturday. The search was conducted at a naka set up near Khairdinke village on Amritsar-Khemkaran National Highway number 354.

SHO Ashok Meena said that the policemen at the naka signalled the car to stop. The car-borne men, however, managed to escape from the spot. The alcohol was found packed in a plastic drum.

The seizure was part of preparations for making spurious liquor which is dangerous for human consumption. Khairdinke village is infamous for alcohol trade and as many as 10 families of the village have been booked for this trade with even the womenfolk being involved. The quantity of 2,40,000 ml is sufficient to manufacture more than 4 lakh ml of illicit liquor. A case under the Excise Act has been registered in this regard.

Advertisement

In other reports received, the city police arrested Mohit and Rachhpal Singh with 190 intoxicating tablets and the Patti Sadar police recovered 651 intoxicating tablets from the possession of Sarabjit Singh and Partap Singh of Ghariala village on Saturday. The accused have been booked under Section 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper