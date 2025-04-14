Chabal police recover huge quantity of alcohol from Khairdinke village

A team of the Chabal police led by ASI Charanjit Singh seized 2,40,000 ml of alcohol from a car during a search on Saturday. The search was conducted at a naka set up near Khairdinke village on Amritsar-Khemkaran National Highway number 354.

SHO Ashok Meena said that the policemen at the naka signalled the car to stop. The car-borne men, however, managed to escape from the spot. The alcohol was found packed in a plastic drum.

The seizure was part of preparations for making spurious liquor which is dangerous for human consumption. Khairdinke village is infamous for alcohol trade and as many as 10 families of the village have been booked for this trade with even the womenfolk being involved. The quantity of 2,40,000 ml is sufficient to manufacture more than 4 lakh ml of illicit liquor. A case under the Excise Act has been registered in this regard.

Advertisement

In other reports received, the city police arrested Mohit and Rachhpal Singh with 190 intoxicating tablets and the Patti Sadar police recovered 651 intoxicating tablets from the possession of Sarabjit Singh and Partap Singh of Ghariala village on Saturday. The accused have been booked under Section 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.