Home / Amritsar / Chabal school holds session on traffic rules awareness

Chabal school holds session on traffic rules awareness

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:15 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
School students with the police official and school principal.
A session on traffic awareness and drug abuse was organised at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chabal, on Monday in which the students participated in large numbers. Inspector Paramjit Singh Virdi, SHO Chabal, while speaking on the occasion, called upon students to abide by the traffic rules and said that a teenager must avoid driving motorbikes till they attain the age of eligibility. The SHO also said that road safety is of prime importance for each of us while walking or travelling by any vehicle on the road. He also said that one’s safety is in one’s hands.

The SHO cautioned everyone to be careful of other vehicles on the road and said safety on the road can only be ensured when we abide by the traffic rules. Anureet Bawa, principal of the school, emphasised the importance of following traffic rules and explained how adhering to them can prevent road accidents. She also motivated students to stay away from drugs and adopt a healthy, disciplined lifestyle.

