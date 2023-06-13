Chabbewal MLA calls on minor boy’s family

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

Dr Raj Kumar, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, visited the family of Arshdeep Singh, who went missing from police custody of Kathunangal, at Varyam Nagal village here on Monday.

Raj Kumar said the Punjab and Haryana High Court had taken a strict view of the development. Terming the incident as unfortunate, he said the juvenile was kept in illegal custody on frivolous charges. He condemned the incident while meeting the parents of Arshdeep.

He demanded strict action against the erring police officials by filing an FIR under the SC/ST Act, 1989. He said it was also a gross violation of the Juvenile Justice Act. Raj Kumar said the situation of law and order in Punjab was worrisome.