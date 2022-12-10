Chain pulling: Rly officials warn violators of action

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 9

In light of a rise in the misuse of alarm-chains in the train, members of the ticket-checking staff and the Railway Protection Force personnel have launched an awareness campaign for passengers.

Railway officials have also warned those found pulling the alarm-chains over trivial reasons of strict action. The warning comes in the wake of a rise in the misuse of alarm-chains between the Amritsar and Beas railway stations.

“A violator can be fined or jailed, or both," warned a railway official. All coaches of trains are provided with alarm chains for the safety and security of passengers, and should be used in case of an emergency only. This causes inconvenience to fellow passengers, too," the official added.

Some of the officials noted that there is a provision of a fine of Rs 1,000 or a one-year imprisonment. In order to prevent such incidents of chain-pulling, special monitoring to identify the most affected trains, rail sections and railway stations is under way. This is being done by scouring through the CCTV footage and analysing data of the previous year.