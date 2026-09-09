Chalo Amritsar calls for urgent action on air pollution in city

On International Clean Air Day, Team Chalo Amritsar, an initiative of the Vatrukh Foundation in collaboration with several women-led non-profit organisations, called for urgent and collective action to tackle air pollution in Amritsar and protect the city’s people, sacred spaces and living heritage.

What began as a women-led initiative in Punjab has grown into a collaborative campaign bringing together individuals, environmentalists, NGOs and community organisations from across the state.

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The campaign brings together Voice of Amritsar, OT Transformative Foundation, Team Fateh, Green Thumb, Earthy Instincts, Mein Punjabi, I Love My City, Gurmehar Foundation, Run Club, We Support Our Farmers, People for Environment and several other organisations and individuals. Through Chalo Amritsar, the volunteers have been calling for greater accountability and impact-driven action to tackle open dumping of waste, remove landfills and control pollution at its source. The campaign is seeking coordinated action to make Amritsar cleaner and greener ahead of the city’s 450th foundation year in 2027.

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“The message from Team Chalo Amritsar is clear. Dirty air is harming our sacred spaces. Darbar Sahib and the Old Walled City of Amritsar are not merely historic places — they are living symbols of our faith, culture and the legacy of Guru Ram Das Ji. They deserve clean air,” said Samita Kaur, environmentalist, founding member of the Vatrukh Foundation and the Chalo Amritsar campaign.

She called for the time-bound removal and scientific remediation of the Bhagtanwala landfill, along with stronger air-quality monitoring and effective measures to control pollution at its source.