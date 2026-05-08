‘Chalo Amritsar’ campaign raises alarm over city’s environmental crisis

As Amritsar prepares to commemorate its 450th foundation anniversary in June 2027, concerns are mounting over the deteriorating environmental condition of the holy city founded by the fourth Sikh Guru, Guru Ram Das, in 1577. Revered worldwide for Darbar Sahib (the Golden Temple), Amritsar today faces an escalating waste and sanitation crisis that threatens both its heritage and spiritual sanctity.

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Seeking accountability from those in power and greater civic responsibility from residents, women from across Punjab have united under the banner of the “Chalo Amritsar” campaign to demand urgent environmental action and sustainable urban management for the holy city. A special screening of a documentary highlighting the growing ecological concerns was organised on Friday and attended by Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, former Cabinet minister and SAD leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia, Amritsar Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia, Khalsa University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mehal Singh and Punjab Pollution Control Board Chairperson Reena Gupta.

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Titled “Between Reverence and Reality”, the documentary, created by students of Journalism and Mass Communication, highlights the worsening environmental crisis in the old walled city of Amritsar and examines the impact of pollution on the spiritual and cultural identity of the city.

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Led by Samita Kaur, founder of the Vatrukh Foundation, the campaign has brought together prominent voices, including Indu Aurora, Swaranjit Kaur, Dr Amrita Rana, Dr Simarpreet Sandhu, Bhushan Malik, Ritu Malhan, Damanjeet Kaur and Shweta Mehra from organisations such as Voice of Amritsar, OTT Foundation, Earthy Instincts, Green Thumb and several other environmental and civic groups.

“The campaign aims to restore the dignity and sanctity of the city envisioned by Guru Ram Das — a city once known for its wetlands, orchards and ecological richness. Our demands include scientific solid waste management, ecological restoration, strict implementation of waste segregation and a complete ban on single-use plastics in and around the holy city,” said Samita.

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Calling for community-led sensitisation, Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said, “Our sacred spaces cannot be allowed to crumble under piles of garbage. It is the moral responsibility of every individual to understand that sewa, sidak and Sikhi go hand in hand. A collective effort is needed to ensure that Sri Amritsar Sahib, especially the old walled city, remains clean and preserved ahead of the 450th year celebrations. The government must also ensure strict enforcement of laws.”

Highlighting the environmental implications, Harwinder Singh from the AirCare Centre said, “Amritsar’s air quality is not merely an environmental concern; it is deeply connected to public health, heritage and the city’s identity. The Bhagtanwala dumping ground, located close to the Golden Temple, continues to release toxic emissions that affect residents as well as the spiritual ambience of the city. Urgent scientific waste management, legacy waste clearance, stronger monitoring and coordinated urban climate action are now essential to restore Amritsar’s environmental dignity.”