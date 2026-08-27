Chamba Rumal tells tale of magic weaved in Himalayas

Unfolding a creative story set in the Himalayas, KT Kala museum and art gallery

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on Wednesday treated art lovers to the magic of a hand embroidered textile — Chamba Rumal.

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The celebrated art form has a deep cultural and spiritual significance in Punjab as it is believed that the earliest recorded Chamba Rumal made by Guru Nanak Dev’s sister Bebe Nanki in the 16th century lies preserved at Gurudwara Babe De Ber in Hoshiarpur.

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The art gallery brought the history and craft of Chamba Rumal alive at a special workshop, with artist and craft researcher Reena Devi demonstrating the famed Dorukha (double stitch) technique to art students.

“Dorukha technique gives Chamba Rumal the status of geographically distinct textile treasures protected by a Geographical Indication Tag. The needlework is carried out simultaneously on both sides, giving it a mirror like and identical finish. It almost looks like a miniature painting,” said Reena.

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The researcher, whose work reflects a deep commitment to sustainability, craftsmanship, and women-led creative enterprises, has been working to not just revive, but also expand the technique in the sustainable and slow fashion industry.

With her valuable guidance and demonstrations, students were able to learn the highly revered traditional embroidery originated from Himachal Pradesh.

“The double stitch technique demands precise spatial planning so that a story unfolds identical on both sides of a fabric without visible knots. It also is a zero waste art form, where natural fibre made threads, with organic colours are used to make these handkerchiefs,” she said.

More than 70 participants attended the free workshop that lasted three hours.

“ It is imperative that senior artists and foot soldiers of traditional art forms pass on these historically significant techniques and crafts to the younger generation,” said Brajesh Jolly, art critic and director, KT Kala Museum