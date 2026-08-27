DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Chamba Rumal tells tale of magic weaved in Himalayas

Chamba Rumal tells tale of magic weaved in Himalayas

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:05 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Artist Reena Devi (in yellow attire) gives students a demonstration on double stitch technique.
Advertisement

Unfolding a creative story set in the Himalayas, KT Kala museum and art gallery

Advertisement

on Wednesday treated art lovers to the magic of a hand embroidered textile — Chamba Rumal.

Advertisement

The celebrated art form has a deep cultural and spiritual significance in Punjab as it is believed that the earliest recorded Chamba Rumal made by Guru Nanak Dev’s sister Bebe Nanki in the 16th century lies preserved at Gurudwara Babe De Ber in Hoshiarpur.

Advertisement

The art gallery brought the history and craft of Chamba Rumal alive at a special workshop, with artist and craft researcher Reena Devi demonstrating the famed Dorukha (double stitch) technique to art students.

“Dorukha technique gives Chamba Rumal the status of geographically distinct textile treasures protected by a Geographical Indication Tag. The needlework is carried out simultaneously on both sides, giving it a mirror like and identical finish. It almost looks like a miniature painting,” said Reena.

Advertisement

The researcher, whose work reflects a deep commitment to sustainability, craftsmanship, and women-led creative enterprises, has been working to not just revive, but also expand the technique in the sustainable and slow fashion industry.

With her valuable guidance and demonstrations, students were able to learn the highly revered traditional embroidery originated from Himachal Pradesh.

“The double stitch technique demands precise spatial planning so that a story unfolds identical on both sides of a fabric without visible knots. It also is a zero waste art form, where natural fibre made threads, with organic colours are used to make these handkerchiefs,” she said.

More than 70 participants attended the free workshop that lasted three hours.

“ It is imperative that senior artists and foot soldiers of traditional art forms pass on these historically significant techniques and crafts to the younger generation,” said Brajesh Jolly, art critic and director, KT Kala Museum

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts