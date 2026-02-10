Chandigarh varsity offers incentives, reaches out to border area students

Chandigarh University, Mohali, is reaching out to students of border areas by offering them various types of incentives, including scholarships. Addressing a press conference here today, founder vice-chancellor Dr RS Bawa said the university was offering scholarships worth Rs 250 crore through the Chandigarh University Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

Dr Bawa added that the purpose of holding the event in Gurdaspur was to reach out to students hailing from border areas, who otherwise, were not able to get the benefit of good education.

The number of students from border areas availing of scholarships and getting admission in the university is increasing with every passing year.

“The CUCET will be held online. In 2025-26, 11,828 students from the state had availed these scholarships. Our university has 20,000 research publications to its credit while its students have launched 250 start-ups till yet. Apart from this, 44 faculty members have featured among the world’s top scientists according to the Stanford University-Elsevier list-2025. Chandigarh University has been ranked India’s number 1 university as per QS Asia University Rankings List-2026. The rankings evaluate the top universities in Asia using metrics like academic and employer reputation, faculty-student ratio and research impact,” said Dr Bawa.

He added that in the academic year 2025, 31 students of Gurdaspur and its satellite towns secured placements from leading national and international companies.

“To give wings to the academic dreams of students who were unable to bear the financial burden of their higher education, Chandigarh University, through its admission-cum-scholarship programme, has been empowering thousands of students across the country. In the field of sports, this institution is the first private university in the country to win the prestigious MAKA trophy,” added Dr Bawa.