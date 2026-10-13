Change Kapurthala constituency incharge, say Akali Dal leaders

Several traditional leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal from the Kapurthala Assembly constituency have joined hands to demand that the party high command replace the current constituency in-charge HS Walia, alleging that his unilateral functioning and disregard for senior leaders have weakened the party’s position in the area.

An important meeting of senior Akali leaders was organised under the leadership of SGPC member Jathedar Jarnail Singh Dogranwala, former constituency in-charge Advocate Paramjit Singh Pamma, Davinderbir Singh Chahal, Jathedar Davinder Singh Dhapai, Sukhdev Singh Sukha Kadupur, Jathedar Harjit Singh Walia, Amarbir Singh Lali Dhindsa, Numberdar Jarnail Singh Bajwa, Icha Singh Dhot, Kulwinder Singh Thekedar, Mahinder Singh Markfed, Satnam Singh Jallowal and former Youth Akali Dal leader Manvir Singh Wadala, among others.

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Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, the senior leaders said resentment had been growing among traditional Akali workers since the appointment of the present constituency in-charge. They alleged that he had been functioning unilaterally and consistently side-lining experienced and loyal party leaders. According to them, several prominent Akali leaders had left the party since the new in-charge assumed the responsibility.

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The leaders maintained that they remained committed to the Shiromani Akali Dal and continued to follow the directions of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. However, they alleged that the present constituency in-charge had failed to maintain cordial relations with traditional leaders and had repeatedly attempted to undermine those who had worked sincerely for the party over the years.

They further claimed that the constituency in-charge’s alleged arrogant and arbitrary style of functioning had contributed to a decline in the party’s political standing in Kapurthala. They said traditional leaders and dedicated party workers were feeling disappointed and demoralised, making it necessary for the high command to intervene before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

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Demanding an immediate change, the leaders urged the party high command to appoint a suitable traditional Akali leader as the constituency in-charge after assessing the situation and conducting its own survey. They said such a decision would help unite the party’s local leadership on a common platform and strengthen its prospects in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Referring to the recent Kapurthala Municipal Corporation elections, the leaders alleged that the present in-charge had failed to field Akali candidates in all 50 seats. They claimed that only 20 candidates were fielded without adequate consultation with senior leaders, of whom just three were elected. According to the leaders, the three candidates secured victory through their own efforts.

They appealed to the leadership to take the concerns of traditional Akali workers seriously and initiate corrective measures to restore unity and strengthen the party in Kapurthala.