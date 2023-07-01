Chaotic web of low-hanging wires goes unchecked at New Kabir Park Colony

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 30

Dangling electric wires, intertwined with cable wires, with unending loops of broadband wires, all creating a chaotic mix, seem to have become a common site in all major colonies across the city. With the onset of monsoon, and the city already experiencing thunderstorms, the dangerous mix of loose, hanging wires poses a major risk of electrocution and fire hazard, but the authorities concerned conveniently look the other way.

Residents of New Kabir Park Colony, a posh residential colony near the GNDU campus, are among the many residents of the city facing this hazard as many houses have these entangled web of wires mounted right over their entrance gates.

Multiple requests from the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of the colony to the local authorities of PSPCL, XEN and the local broadband and cable operators have yielded no results and the residents are forced to watch with unease, the impending risk.

Prof Bimapreet Singh, a resident and a lecturer at the GNDU, said the issue of unnecessary hanging cables in New Kabir Park, Gali No. 1 and 2 and associated lanes, has been raised multiple times by residents.

The RWA president has also approached the authorities concerned. “The laying of the broadband wires, cable wires over the electric wires shows the mismanagement and lack of concern for any impending threat to the lives of residents. There is the problem of overloading due to unchecked connections and loose hanging wires have become a common issue in the area. These wires pose a risk to commuters as well,” he said.

Cable operators and internet service providers have been laying their wires unchecked just over or around the high tension electric wires and no action has been taken till date to ensure that this dangerous practice is stopped.

“Local bodies have a key role in avoiding such incidents by keeping a close watch on whether the wires are laid properly. We cannot blame the operators as they do it because the authorities are not strict. It is a common site across the city, which is proof enough that the authorities will wake up only after some untowardly incident is reported,” said another resident of the colony.