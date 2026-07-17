Chasing Commonwealth Gold, India’s three judokas sweat it out in Gurdaspur

Top athletes constantly strive to improve their skills before major competitions, and preparation often makes the difference on the biggest stage. With the Commonwealth Games approaching, three members of the Indian judo team have chosen the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Training Centre in Gurdaspur to sharpen their game.

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The centre has built a strong reputation for producing several national and international judokas. Paris Olympian Tulika Mann, national champion Harsh Kumar and international judoka Karanjit Mann, a Gurdaspur native, are training here ahead of the Games. All three are part of India’s 14-member judo squad for the Glasgow event.

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A notable aspect of their training routine is compliance with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) regulations. Every morning, the athletes must submit their location details so that NADA officials can conduct surprise dope tests at any time without prior notice. The autonomous body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is responsible for promoting, coordinating and monitoring anti-doping programmes to ensure clean sport.

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To minimise any risk of contamination, the players have hired a chef to prepare all their meals. They avoid eating food purchased from outside.

The centre’s training mats are worn out and need replacement, although the remaining equipment is adequate. Satish Kumar, technical chairman of the Punjab Judo Association, has arranged a generator to ensure training continues during power cuts. Two large air coolers have also been installed to keep the training hall comfortable in the summer heat.

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Centre administrator Amarjit Shastri said he has repeatedly urged the Punjab Sports Department to replace the damaged mats, but the requests have received little response.

The Indian contingent is scheduled to leave for Glasgow on July 26. “The biggest advantage here is that we have good training partners. That is the most important thing in our sport,” said Karanjit Mann.

Tulika Mann is determined to improve on the silver medal that she won at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham by claiming gold in Glasgow. She is also eager to put behind her disappointing performance and early exit at the Paris Olympics.

She is hopeful of another meeting with Scotland’s Sarah Adlington, who defeated her in the Birmingham final. “I have learnt from my mistakes and I am confident of doing much better this time. My family has always supported me. I also appreciate the facilities and atmosphere at this centre, where nearly 120 youngsters train every day. In the coming years, every third household in Gurdaspur could have a judo player, and that would be a remarkable achievement,” she said.

As the only Olympian in the group, Tulika naturally attracts attention during training sessions.

Judo is a demanding contact sport that requires strength, endurance and constant physical conditioning. Judokas regard their bodies as their greatest asset and work continuously to keep themselves in peak condition. That is exactly what these three Commonwealth Games hopefuls are doing in Gurdaspur.

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