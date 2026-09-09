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Home / Amritsar / Check AQI before stepping out, mask up, IMA, Amritsar, issues advisory

Check AQI before stepping out, mask up, IMA, Amritsar, issues advisory

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:03 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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With air pollution emerging as a significant year-round public health concern in Amritsar, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Amritsar and Clean Air Punjab have issued a health advisory.

The advisory draws on community and medical engagement undertaken in Amritsar over the past several months, including a survey of more than 300 community respondents and a July convening with over 50 doctors at the IMA Amritsar. The findings were examined alongside air quality data available on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website and brought together in a report titled Amritsar: The Air We Breathe — Air Quality and Public Health Assessment, January 2022 to May 2026.

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Forty-four per cent of the community respondents reported worsening symptoms during periods of high pollution, while 95 per cent of the healthcare professionals reported an increase in patient visits when the air quality was poor. More than 75 per cent reported an increase in emergency admissions during severe pollution episodes.

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The assessment recommends checking the air quality index (AQI) before exercising or spending extended periods outdoors, wearing N95 masks. Children, older adults and vulnerable groups should reduce outdoor exposure during poor air days and move strenuous activities indoors.

For outdoor workers, employers and relevant authorities should provide clear and timely AQI information, appropriate breaks and cleaner-air spaces, and consider modifying or rescheduling strenuous outdoor work when pollution levels are severe.

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Dr Amrita Rana, president, IMA Amritsar, said, “The health advisory is intended to provide simple, practical guidance, particularly for children, adults, people with respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, pregnant women and those who work outdoors. Healthcare professionals reported a typical 10-25% increase in pollution-related cases, alongside an increased demand for nebulisation, inhalers and oxygen support. At the same time, individual precautions are only one part of the response -- the larger priority must be to reduce exposure and pollution at its sources.”

Gurpreet Kaur, state head, Clean Air Punjab, said the purpose of the advisory was to ensure that people had clear guidance when pollution levels rose.

“Timely access to AQI information and clear protocols for schools, hospitals and workplaces can help communities respond better on high-pollution days," she added.

Sanam Sutirath Wazir, director, Climate Action, Asar Social Impact Advisors, also commented on the report. “The message is clear: air pollution is not simply an environmental problem or a winter problem, it is a public health challenge.”

The findings call for a city-level clean-air strategy bringing together government agencies, healthcare institutions, agricultural stakeholders and communities. Recommendations include expanded real-time monitoring, health-system preparedness, reducing vehicle emissions, protecting high-risk groups, controlling road and construction dust, graded responses during severe pollution episodes and stronger action against open waste and biomass burning.

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