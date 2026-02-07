DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Cheema Khurd residents gherao Valtoha police station to protest ex-serviceman's murder

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 08:20 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Protesters outside the Valtoha police station.
The residents of Cheema Khurd village, along with the relatives of Gurbhej Singh (40), an ex-serviceman who was murdered on Thursday, gheraoed the Valtoha police station on Friday with the body, protesting against the police for not arresting the accused named in the case. The accused have been identified as Sharanjit Singh, Partap Singh, son of Milkha Singh and Partap Singh Kala, son of Charan Singh.
Gurchet Singh, brother of the deceased, said that the accused are the workers of the ruling AAP and one of the accused was the sarpanch of the village. The police have not arrested any of the accused as yet.

Gurchet Singh, brother of the deceased, said the family and their supporters have decided not to cremate the body till the accused were arrested. He blamed the leaders of the ruling party for putting pressure on the police because of which they have not been arrested. Sub-inspector Sawinder Singh SHO, Valtoha, said the police was conducting raids to arrest the accused and added that some of the suspects had been detained.

