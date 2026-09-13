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Home / Amritsar / Chemist booked in Amritsar after banned high-strength Pregabalin capsules found at shop

Chemist booked in Amritsar after banned high-strength Pregabalin capsules found at shop

Prohibited 300-mg formulations found stocked during inspection despite administration’s ban on Pregabalin above 75 mg

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:41 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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During an inspection of the premises on September 11, the drug control team allegedly found several formulations of Pregabalin stocked at the shop. Representative image/iStock
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A chemist was booked after prohibited high-strength Pregabalin capsules were allegedly found stocked at his shop near Nanaksar Gate, despite the district administration having imposed a ban on the stocking and sale of formulations above 75 mg barely over a month ago.

The latest case has once again raised questions over the enforcement of the district administration's order, issued to curb the misuse of Pregabalin, a drug increasingly being abused for its intoxicating effects.

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The police registered a case under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Gurpreet Singh of Khiala village, owner of M/s Brother Medical Store at Khurmania village, following a complaint by a Drugs Control Officer.

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During an inspection of the premises on September 11, the drug control team allegedly found several formulations of Pregabalin stocked at the shop. These included Pegacob-300 and Gabacob-300, besides Pegcob-150 and Pegcob-M capsules.

The recovery comes despite the Additional District Magistrate, Amritsar, having imposed a complete ban on August 5 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita on the stocking and sale of Pregabalin capsules/tablets having a strength of more than 75 mg in the district.

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The seized stock included Pregabalin-300 mg formulations, which fall within the prohibited category.

The drug control authorities seized the medicines under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and submitted the inspection and seizure documents to the police.

The police are investigating how the prohibited medicines reached the shop and whether they were being sold to customers despite the ban.

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