Chemists’ association seeks time for installing CCTV cameras

Amritsar, November 24
The Punjab Chemists’ Association (PCA) has urged the Punjab Government for relaxation in the timeframe for installing CCTV cameras in the chemist shops.
Deputy Commissioners of various districts have issued a circular asking the chemist shop owners to install CCTV cameras in their shops within a month (from November 1 onwards).
“While a majority of the chemists have already installed cameras in their shops and are giving details of all drugs coming under the NDPS Act to the Drugs Control Department every month. Even some old chemists who do not have computer knowledge are maintaining records physically,” said union president Surinder Duggal.
He shot a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He said the PCA had been holding meetings in all districts of the state to asking chemists to install CCTV cameras. He urged the Chief Minister to give one-year time for implementing the orders.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot held 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Jind 'rape' victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist
Met the student twice, who pressed for justice
IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes
Companies agree to align 11 types of content with guidelines