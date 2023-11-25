Chemists’ association seeks time for installing CCTV cameras

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 24

The Punjab Chemists’ Association (PCA) has urged the Punjab Government for relaxation in the timeframe for installing CCTV cameras in the chemist shops.

Deputy Commissioners of various districts have issued a circular asking the chemist shop owners to install CCTV cameras in their shops within a month (from November 1 onwards).

“While a majority of the chemists have already installed cameras in their shops and are giving details of all drugs coming under the NDPS Act to the Drugs Control Department every month. Even some old chemists who do not have computer knowledge are maintaining records physically,” said union president Surinder Duggal.

He shot a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He said the PCA had been holding meetings in all districts of the state to asking chemists to install CCTV cameras. He urged the Chief Minister to give one-year time for implementing the orders.