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Home / Amritsar / Chemists, Jan Aushadhi Kendras face heat over illegal drug sale in Amritsar

Chemists, Jan Aushadhi Kendras face heat over illegal drug sale in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:36 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Officials during an inspection at a medical store in Amritsar.
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The Zonal Licensing Authority, Amritsar, has cancelled the retail sale drug licences of two chemists in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts for serious violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules, while suspending the licences of two Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) for 45 days.

The licences of Sandhu Medicos at Algon Kothi in Tarn Taran and Brother Medical Store at Khurmania near Nanaksar Gate in Amritsar were cancelled with immediate effect after the owners failed to produce purchase and sale records of drugs seized during inspections.

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Sharing details, Kulwinder Singh, Zonal Licensing Authority, said during an inspection on August 27, Drugs Control Officer Harpreet Singh had found that the proprietor of Sandhu Medicos could not produce the required records for three types of drugs seized from the premises. The medicines contained pregabalin as the key ingredient. The premises was subsequently sealed.

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Similarly, during an inspection on September 11, Drugs Control Officer Gurdip Singh seized four types of medicines from Brother Medical Store after its owner failed to produce their purchase and sale records. These drugs also contained pregabalin as the key ingredient, he said.

The qualified pharmacist was absent at both establishments during the inspections. The firms were issued show-cause notices, but failed to furnish satisfactory explanations or the required records regarding the seized medicines.

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Taking note of the violations and their potential impact on public health, the Zonal Licensing Authority ordered cancellation of their licences.

Meanwhile, the drug licences of a PMBJK at Guru Nanak Nirankar Colony on the Sultanwind Road and the one outside the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran have been suspended for 45 days for non-compliance.

The FDA Drugs Wing

in Amritsar Zone has cancelled the licences of

17 chemists in recent months for similar violations, he said.

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