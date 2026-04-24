Chemists to observe bandh over trade practices on May 20

The Punjab Chemists’ Association (PCA) has announced a one-day nationwide bandh on May 20 while raising concerns over certain government notifications and alleged unfair trade practices by online pharmacies that it claimed could adversely impact small chemists apart from public health safeguards.

Advertisement

In a representation to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the association, affiliated with the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), said it represents over 12.40 lakh chemists and distributors across the country. It warned that unresolved issues are threatening the livelihood of chemists and nearly 4-5 crore dependents.

Advertisement

The PCA stressed that medicines are not ordinary commodities but directly linked to patient safety. It said the existing system ensures delivery of the right medicine to the right patient through qualified doctors and registered pharmacists and any dilution could have serious consequences.

Advertisement

The association flagged the alleged proliferation of illegal e-pharmacies and predatory pricing by large corporations through heavy discounting, claiming these practices are distorting fair competition and making survival difficult for small chemists.

Drawing attention to Notification GSR 220(E) dated March 26, 2020, issued during the Covid-19 pandemic, the PCA said its continued applicability despite normalcy has led to misuse and bypassing of safeguards of the people under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules.

Advertisement

The association cautioned that unchecked online sales could lead to sale of medicines without valid prescriptions, misuse of antibiotics and habit-forming drugs, circulation of fake prescriptions and increased risk of counterfeit or improperly stored medicines, besides aggravating antimicrobial resistance.

Alleging inaction despite repeated representations, the PCA urged the state government to intervene and take up the matter with the Centre. It also sought a meeting with the CM presenting its concerns while calling for policies to ensure fair trade practices and safeguard public health.