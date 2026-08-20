Chennai-based author — jack of all trades

This Chennai-based author dons many hats.

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A hypnotherapist, a spiritual healer, a trained vocalist and a Bharatanatyam dancer, Surekha Kothari, is your go-to person when it comes to inner healing.

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A wellness guide who believes in permanent fixes, Kothari on Wednesday interacted with members of the Phulkari-Women of Amritsar, shedding light on the art of letting go.

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“Inner healing is more about individual accountability and less about a quick fix. These practices are not about losing control but making things work your way through mindfulness and awareness. When you deep dive into the layers of your emotions, deep-seated fears disappear,” she said.

Be it a masterclass through her Chennai-based BodyMindSoulCentre or a women’s event, Surekha’s sessions follow a structured methodology to shift participants from quick mental reactions to deep subconscious healing.

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Her work draws on practices with deep roots in Indian tradition — chakra cleansing, energy healing, and past-life regression.

The session ended

with a guided chakra-cleansing practice.

Kothari has also authored “Dharma by Design: A Universe in Harmony” and “Zindagi Falsafe Aur Main”, a collection of Indian poetry.

She also offers individual and marital counselling through body, mind and soul, with her practice drawing deeply on ancient Indian wisdom around energy, healing and self-inquiry.

The session titled “Healing and Transformation” held at Four Points by Sheraton, Kothari. Held under Phulkari WOA’s Health & Ecology learning pillar, chaired by Tina Aggarwal and Sandhya Sikka, and co-hosted by EmpowerHer Series chairs Dr Jaganjyot and Dr Latika Uppal, the evening drew a houseful gathering of over 250 of Amritsar’s most distinguished women.

As Kavita Kahlon, Phulkari chairperson 2026-27, put it, “The evening with Surekha Kothari was far more than a talk. It was an invitation to pause, look within, and begin the real work of healing. Known for her work in hypnotherapy, Reiki and inner transformation, Surekha brought a deeply reflective dimension to the evening. It was about confronting the patterns that hold us back, releasing what no longer serves us, and discovering the strength that lies within. There were no quick answers — only meaningful questions, introspection, and moments of quiet realisation.”

The evening also featured the launch of Kothari’s latest book, undertaken by Phulkari WOA’s past chairpersons and founder Praneet Bubber.