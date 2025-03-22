DT
Chennai-based institute gets Rs 4.68 cr grant to help kids with cleft lip, palate




Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:34 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
Amandeep Hospital hosted a high-level study meeting today to advance research on the best treatment options for babies born with cleft lip and palate. In a significant achievement, Dr Badri Thiruvenkatachari from Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, has been awarded Rs 4.68 crore research grant to enhance the quality of life for affected children and reduce their treatment burden. This grant is funded by the Department of Biotechnology, India, and the Wellcome Trust, UK (India Alliance). The research aims to evaluate the effectiveness of nasoalveolar moulding (NAM) treatment, a pre-surgical intervention, designed to improve outcomes for babies with cleft lip and palate.

Dr Thiruvenkatachari and his team are leading a multi-centre research initiative to assess the short- and long-term effectiveness of this treatment. The study is being conducted in partnership with 10 leading cleft centres across India and involves collaborations with experts from the UK, Netherlands, USA, Germany and Sweden. The study meeting at Amandeep Hospital brought together representatives from all 10 participating centres.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

