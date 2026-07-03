Chess revolution takes root in schools across Gurdaspur

Chess is steadily spreading its roots far and wide. In Gurdaspur, the District Chess Association successfully organised the District School Chess Championship -2026 in the under-12 open, under-12 girls’, under-16 open, and under-16 girls’ categories.

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Observers of the game believe that a chess revolution is taking shape in this once-backward district, which for several years has been ravaged by the twin scourges of drugs and drones. Chess is being promoted as a means of keeping children away from excessive mobile phone use while developing mental strength and discipline. Young players are taught that every game of chess is a battle, much like the struggles people face in their daily lives.

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The district is gradually emerging as a hotbed of young chess talent.

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Among the standout performers in the recently concluded school championship were Mankirat Kaur, Noorpreet Kaur, Prabhjot Kaur, Ritvik, Nitin Sharma and Shivansh Mahajan.

Chess nurtures critical thinking, patience, persistence, resilience and sound decision-making. Coaches point out that because the game relies on trial and error, strategic planning and quick thinking, it serves as an excellent STEM activity, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

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Young players also learn that every action has consequences and that each move is an irreversible decision, fostering a strong sense of responsibility. As was evident during the school championship, students who play chess often perform better than their peers in subjects such as reading and mathematics.

It is little surprise, therefore, that an increasing number of parents are approaching coaches to teach their children the fundamentals of the game. The finer complexities of chess can be mastered gradually as young minds mature with age.

At the conclusion of the championship, the Gurdaspur District Chess Association thanked the players, parents, coaches, school authorities, officials and volunteers for their wholehearted support in making the event a grand success. The association’s office-bearers reaffirmed their commitment to identifying and nurturing young chess talent and providing promising players with opportunities to excel at the state and national levels.”