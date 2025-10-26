Chhath Puja preparations in full swing
The four-day Hindu festival, Chhath, is dedicated to the Sun God
Markets abuzz as Ludhiana prepares for Chhath Puja. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Devotees shop for Chhath Puja at Geeta Colony in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
Devotees shopping for puja ingredients for the Chhath Puja on the eve of the festival in Amritsar on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Vishal Kumar
Gandhi Nagar Chhath ghat is ready for Chhath Puja festival in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
Huge rush in markets before Chhath Puja in Jalandhar on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
On the eve of Chhath Puja, devotees shop for the festival at Geeta Colony in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
