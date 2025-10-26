DT
Home / Photo Gallery / Chhath Puja preparations in full swing

Chhath Puja preparations in full swing

The four-day Hindu festival, Chhath, is dedicated to the Sun God

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:58 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
    On the eve of Chhath Puja, devotees shop for the festival at Geeta Colony in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

    Markets abuzz as Ludhiana prepares for Chhath Puja. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

    Devotees shop for Chhath Puja at Geeta Colony in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

    Markets abuzz as Ludhiana prepares for Chhath Puja. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

    Devotees shopping for puja ingredients for the Chhath Puja on the eve of the festival in Amritsar on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Vishal Kumar

    Devotees shopping for puja ingredients for the Chhath Puja on the eve of the festival in Amritsar on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Vishal Kumar

    Gandhi Nagar Chhath ghat is ready for Chhath Puja festival in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

    Huge rush in markets before Chhath Puja in Jalandhar on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

    On the eve of Chhath Puja, devotees shop for the festival at Geeta Colony in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

    Markets abuzz as Ludhiana prepares for Chhath Puja. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

    Huge rush in markets before Chhath Puja in Jalandhar on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

