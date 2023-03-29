Chhina calls 'Guru Kirpa Train' from Amritsar a Baisakhi 'gift'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 28

Senior BJP leader and Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina today hailed the Central Government for announcing special ‘Guru Kripa Yatra Train’ for Sikh devotees to pay obeisance at various historic gurdwaras. The entire Sikh community is thankful to the Prime Minister for starting the new train from Amritsar and back for pilgrims from April 9 to 15, he said.

Terming this to be the gift of the Centre to the community members, Chhina said he along with BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, had recently met and requested the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, for this special train. “We are thankful to the Modi government that the train has been started now. The Sikh community will get an opportunity to visit their historical religious places through this single train,” said Chhina.

The train will run from Amritsar on April 9 and passing through Delhi and other states will go to Hazoor Sahib in Nanded and Bidar in Maharashtra. From here the train will go to Takht Sri Patna Sahib in Bihar and via Delhi will reach Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on April 15.

“Food, stay and sightseeing will be included in the tickets for the pilgrims and the train would offer different categories of travelling in ACs, sleepers and non-AC compartments for the devotees. Earlier, the Centre has started another Guru Kirpa train from Lucknow, connecting all the five holy Sikh Takhts. I hope that such a train will also be started on Diwali, for which I have already requested the honourable PM,” he said.

He meanwhile today wrote a letter to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami today for circulating the information regarding the train among the general Sikh population through the notice boards in all the gurdwaras and to take the burden of the tickets or at least help the devotees with the subsidised expenses to take the journey through the special train.