Chhina elected Service Club head

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

Sukhdev Singh Chhina was on Monday elected as the president of the service club once again. The process for election had commenced on November 16. After November 20 — the last date to withdraw the nomination — only 11 members of Chhina group remained in the fray. Other elected members were Kuldip Raj Sareen as the vice president, Tejinder Singh Aurora as the honorary secretary, Yagya Dutt Aggarwal as the joint secretary, and seven executive members — Baldev Singh, Dr Sudesh Sharma, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Surinder Singh Batra, Jagjit Singh Suchu, Kulwinder Singh and Ajay Batra.