 Chhina visits MKD DAV School : The Tribune India

campus notes

Chhina visits MKD DAV School

Chhina visits MKD DAV School

Excelsum students celebrate the Republic Day in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Senior leaders of BJP and members of core committee Punjab visited several schools to interact with children about the stress caused by students regarding exams. Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina visited MKD DAV School, Attari, under the Pariksha pe Charcha programme. An art and painting competition of the students was organized in the school. He said that the said the program is to remove the stress of the students regarding the examinations. He said that sharing stress tips and own experience with this program gives encouragement to the students. Chhina said that it is Modi's sincere wish that the students stay away from the atmosphere of terror during the examination. He said that the students should keep confidence in themselves, with which they will clear their papers in a very reasonable manner. School staff and students were present on the occasion.

Global Group observes Voters’ Day

Global Group of Institutes organised a meeting of the faculty and staff at the Institute to mark National Voters’ Day and took a pledge to uphold the democratic traditions of our country and dignity of free, fair and peaceful elections and to vote in every election fearlessly without being influenced by religion, race, caste, community or inducement of any kind. The National Voter's Day is celebrated on 25th January to create awareness amongst youth about the importance of their votes in the largest democracy and to persuade them to participate in this biggest festival of democracy. The staff present at the meeting resolved to vote themselves and also encourage the young students who are eligible to get themselves enrolled and participate in the election process to elect the representatives of their choice to represent them and form policies and programme that can change the face of Nation for good and also ameliorate the overall condition of its citizens. Registration of new and young eligible voters and exercising their franchise is of extreme importance as it serves as the central pillar of any functioning democracy and gives to the people direct power to elect and put the leaders of their choice at helm.

Ashok Vatika celebrates R-Day

Ashok Vatika Public School celebrated the 74th Republic Day enthusiastically in its campus. A special morning assembly was administered where the teachers highlighted the background of the day and interpreted the various apt reasons for the fabrication of Indian Constitution laying ideals for a Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic and Republic Nation, as enumerated in the Preamble of the document. The students presented a ramp walk adding charm to the celebrations by depicting the multi-coloured cultural traits of different states of India in a captivating manner and augmenting the salient feature of 'Unity in Diversity'. Principal Anchal Mahajan, the Chairman Ashish Mahajan and the Vice Principal Vipul Malhotra along with the staff members extended reverence and obeisance to the National Flag by unfurling it.

National Tourism Day

To commemorate National Tourism Day, Department of Hotel Management and Tourism of GNDU organised a guest lecture in collaboration with Sahara Travels, Amritsar. The day is observed to cultivate awareness among the global community on the importance of tourism and its social, political, financial and cultural worth. The lecture was attended by the students of BTTM (Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management ) and BHMCT ( Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology). The eminent speakers for the guest lecture were Bikramjit Singh-Director, Sahara Travels and Harmanjit Singh- Manager, Sahara Travels.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Republic Day Parade: CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for not including Punjab's tableau, BJP hits back

2
Haryana

Aam Aadmi Party dissolves Haryana unit

3
Himachal

Snowfall eludes Shimla yet again; Met cites 'new development'

4
Patiala

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

5
Delhi

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

6
Nation

India, Pakistan came close to nuclear exchanges soon after Balakot: Pompeo

7
Punjab

Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi

8
Chandigarh

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ: NIA arrests main shooter Deepak Ranga

9
Himachal

Snowfall eludes Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur & Kinnaur districts again

10
Punjab

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Top News

President Murmu to lead nation in celebrating 74th R-Day; 6 Agniveers to also take part in parade

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...

AAP activists raise slogans against Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function

Woman raises slogans against Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function

Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...

Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating Republic Day

Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating Republic Day

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unfurls the flag at Bath...


Cities

View All

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, refutes MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s allegations

SGPC budget panel meets, discusses parameters

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Protest march taken out in Mohali seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

57 parking lots go free across Chandigarh as agency's contract ends

Pro-Khalistan slogans come up at Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42 on Republic Day

Patients harried as X-ray machine develops snag at Dera Bassi Civil Hospital

Multi-layer security cover in place in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations

Multi-layer security cover in place in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations

Delhi has lowest inflation, maximum startups: Kejri

13 students detained for organising BBC documentary screening at Jamia Millia Islamia not yet released by police: SFI

Approval to lay sewers in 29 illegal colonies

Traffic islands, roundabouts in Delhi decked up with artistic floral designs on Republic Day

Col Sarfraz to receive VSM

Col Sarfraz Singh to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Republic Day function: Governor Purohit to unfurl Tricolour in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr to get 10 more mohalla clinics tomorrow

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

20-year-old drug addict arrested for raping minor girl

Notice to Centre over ‘freezing’ of Ludhiana liquor vends

16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Patiala MC fails to curb manufacture, stocking of single-use plastic

Patiala MC launches help desk for instant resolution of issues

Citizens shouldn’t neglect their right to vote, says DC