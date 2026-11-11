Chicha: A village in Amritsar shaped by Sikh warriors

Located near Khasa railway station on Sri Amanat Khan Road in Amritsar district, Chicha has a history closely associated with the rise of the Sikh misls and the rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The village is known for producing Sikh warriors, cavalrymen and martyrs.

According to historical records, Chicha was founded nearly 750 years ago by Chicha, son of Dalla, who migrated from Kanakwal village in the Malwa region. The village was named after its founder. Another account identifies the founding family as Sandhu Jats. Over time, the family emerged as an influential group under the Bhangi Misl, with its members serving as horsemen and jagirdars.

One of the early members of the family, Seva Singh, son of Ladha Sandhu, embraced Sikhism around 1720. This was a difficult period for the Sikhs, who faced persecution following the execution of Banda Singh Bahadur in Delhi. Historical accounts state that Seva Singh left his village with his companions and moved towards the forest areas along the upper Ravi. Like several Sikh warriors of the period, he participated in raids on Mughal treasuries and military convoys. He eventually attained martyrdom in an encounter while travelling towards Lahore.

The family’s military legacy continued through Naudh Singh, Seva Singh’s younger brother. He joined the forces of Sardar Gujjar Singh Bhangi and emerged as an important cavalry leader. In 1767, he captured and held six villages in the Daska pargana, including Balakawala, Jalal, Sahibran, Gilwala and Kalarwala.

Advertisement

After Gujjar Singh established control over Gujarat, Naudh Singh received six more villages near the town. However, his rise was cut short when he was killed in an encounter with Sultan Muqarrab, an Afghan official and chief of the Gakkhar community in the Gujarat region.

His son, Agya Singh, inherited the family’s property and military responsibilities. He was killed in 1780 while attempting to recover cattle taken by Ghulam Mohammad, a rival of the Bhangi Misl and chief of the Chatha villages near Wazirabad.

After Agya Singh’s death, his brother Bhaga Singh took charge of the family. Known as a brave soldier, he expanded its landholdings and held a jagir worth Rs. 40,000 under Gujjar Singh Bhangi.

Advertisement

After Bhaga Singh died without an heir, his nephew Jhanda Singh came to be associated with Sahib Singh, son of Gujjar Singh. When Maharaja Ranjit Singh took control of Amritsar and the Bhangi Misl’s influence declined, Jhanda Singh joined the Maharaja’s forces. He was granted 11 villages in Amritsar district, although the family lost its earlier holdings in Gujarat and Sialkot.

Jhanda Singh participated in several military campaigns of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, including those in Kashmir and Kangra. His military career ended in 1833 following a personal clash with a military officer, Jeet Singh. Both died of injuries sustained in the fight. Following a complaint by Jeet Singh’s family, the Maharaja confiscated Jhanda Singh’s jagirs, except the one at Chicha.

His son, Jwala Singh, later regained part of the family estate and was entrusted with maintaining 10 horsemen. He also served on the north-western frontier, including at Bannu and Kohat.

Advertisement

Jwala Singh married the daughter of Sardar Attar Singh Sandhawalia. The family connection, however, proved difficult amid the changing political equations in the Lahore Darbar. His jagirs were confiscated by Maharaja Sher Singh, restored for some time and subsequently taken away again by Raja Hira Singh.

According to Tawarikh Amritsar by Bhai Karam Singh Historian, Sardar Jhanda Singh of Chicha built a bunga in the parikrama of Sri Darbar Sahib in 1793 at a cost of Rs. 1,200. The structure stood next to a bunga built by Sardar Maha Singh Sukerchakia in 1783.

The reference to the Chicha Sardars’ bunga forms an important part of the village’s historical association with Amritsar and its principal Sikh religious centre.

Besides its Sikh military legacy, Chicha is also home to four shrines dedicated to Pir Doori, Shadar Shah, Shah Murad and Shah Balol on its outskirts. The shrine of Pir Doori is associated with a local belief that prayers offered there can cure diseases.