Chief Khalsa Diwan honours teachers

Teachers of Shri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School in Chabal were honoured for their contribution to the field of education during a ceremony organised by the Chief Khalsa Diwan on Monday.

Parminder Kaur and Jagjit Kaur were given the 'Best Teacher Award'.

Advertisement

The others honoured on the occasion were Karambir Kaur, Sonia Tandon, Jasjit Kaur, Anu Sharma, Banmin Kaur, Sangeeta, Sonali, Ravneet Kaur, Preetika and Harpal Singh.

Advertisement

The school management and principal Anurit Bawa motivated the teachers to continue working hard.