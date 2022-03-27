Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs146-cr budget for 2022-23

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

Over a century old Sikh educational body, the Chief Khalsa Diwan, passed a budget of approximately Rs 146 crore for 2022-23 in the meeting of working committee held on Saturday. A session of the house was held, which was presided over by Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, acting president of the CKD. A major chunk of the budget will be spent on development projects and modernisation of institutions and services under the CKD.

Highlighting the facts of the budget, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, said the total income which was Rs 100 crore in the year 2021-22, is estimated to increase by Rs 37 crore over last year, which is 38 per cent increase. He said last year the total expenditure was Rs 89.77 crore whereas in the year 2022-23 this total expenditure is estimated to be Rs 146 crore.

Narinder Singh Khurana, member, Finance Committee, CKD, said the body is planning expansion of schools, under which five crores will be spent on building new school at PUDA approved project on Jail Road. A total of Rs 20 crore will be spent on construction and upgrading facilities at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, GT Road. A total of Rs 2 crore has been set aside for the construction of Badminton Court at the SGHPS, Ranjit Avenue, Rs 1.5 crore will be spent on Adarsh schools and Rs 3 crore marked for upgrade of institutions under the CKD. Around Rs 40 lakh will be spent on dharam prachar.

The appointment of Dr Jaswinder Singh Dhillon as chairman schools was also cancelled at the meeting that was attended by 180 members of the CKD.