Chief Surgeon visits Manawala CHC, reviews health schemes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 6

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Vijay Kumar visited the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Manawala to review the implementation of various health services running at the hospital here on Thursday. He also interacted with the staff and patients to get feedback regarding the problems faced by them.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Sumeet Singh informed the CS about the shortage of staff and infrastructure. Dr Kumar assured employees of all help in overcoming these shortcomings.

The health officials asked the staff to give special attention to anaemia in children, especially among girls, and asked the school health team members to take timely action in case a child was reported with anaemia. The CS also asked the staff to identify high-risk pregnant women on time and get them checked up by specialist doctors.