Child found dead under suspicious circumstances; murder suspected

Child found dead under suspicious circumstances; murder suspected

Victim Ekam Preet was playing outside before he went missing

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:24 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
A seven-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances near a vacant house at Babowal village under the Majitha area on Sunday evening. The victim, identified as Ekam Preet Singh, was discovered lying unconscious near a bungalow close to his home, triggering panic in the village.

According to the family, Ekam Preet, the only son of his parents, had been playing outside shortly before the incident. When he did not return for some time, the family began searching for him and eventually found him lying motionless near the bungalow. Bricks and stones were scattered at the spot, raising suspicion of foul play.

The family alleged that the child was murdered and his body dumped there, claiming the condition of the site made an accidental fall unlikely. Ekam Preet is survived by an elder sister. Village sarpanch Shamsher Singh said he received a phone call around 5 pm informing him that a child was lying unconscious. When he reached the spot, he found the boy in critical condition with construction material, stones and debris scattered around. After inspecting the area, the sarpanch also expressed doubts that it was a simple accident.

The police reached the village promptly, recorded statements of the family and sent the body for a post-mortem. Officials said the exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report is received. Considering the family’s suspicion of murder, the police are examining all angles and have assured that strict action will be taken against anyone found involved.

