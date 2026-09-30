Child protection awareness session held for schoolteachers

A team led by District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Rajesh Kumar visited Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chabhal, today and conducted an awareness session for the teaching staff on child safety, security, rights and protection.

Addressing the teachers, Kumar sensitised them to various aspects of child protection, including safety and privacy, good and bad touch, child labour, road and motor vehicle safety, children’s rights and welfare schemes.

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Rajbir Singh, supervisor, District Child Protection Unit, and Ravinder Singh, secretary, local committee, were also present. They shared information and practical guidance on child protection and the support mechanisms available to children in need.

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Principal Anureet Bawa expressed gratitude to the visiting officials and higher authorities for their guidance and support. The interaction provided the teaching staff with greater awareness and preparedness to help ensure the safety and well-being of children.