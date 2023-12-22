Child protection officer, RTA team members inspect school buses

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 21

In view of thick fog engulfing the district daily, a special task force comprising officials of Traffic Police, the RTA, Amritsar, and the District Child Protection Officer has begun inspection of school vehicles to detect whether vehicle owners or drivers are following the safety norms under the Safe School Vahan policy. Considering recent road accidents occurring due to dense fog, team members have been visiting several private and public schools in the district to carry out vehicle inspection.

The District Child Protection Officer with her team, along with the District Task Force, on Thursday carried out inspection of buses at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Putlighar, and several other private schools. “Till date, we have not found any violations with regard to school vehicles. But we have been updating schools and also keeping a tab on the school transport like autos and other mini vans for safety regulations,” said Arshdeep Singh, RTO.

He said school administrators have been advised to check the vehicles themselves whether school transport vehicles have fog lights, tail lights, grills on windows and if other safety guidelines are being followed to ensure safety of children.

He instructed his teams that if a vehicle does not have reflectors or tail lights, then it should be fined and instructed to make this arrangement immediately. Last year, 18 challans were issued to schools for violations under the policy.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Harpreet Singh further directed officials to check the vehicles in view of dense fog conditions prevailing in region. He said tail lights and brake lights are mandatory for all vehicles. Apart from this, reflectors should be installed behind vehicles. He said all departments should ensure that tail lights and reflectors are installed on the vehicles.

