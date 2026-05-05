Child reunited after being found near shrine in Tarn Taran

A three-and-a-half-year-old child, who was found abandoned near Darbar Sahib on Tuesday, has been reunited with his family by the Child Welfare Committee.

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District Child Welfare Officer Rajesh Kumar said the child was found alone near Darbar Sahib at around 12 noon. He stated that the child’s parents, father Resham Singh and mother Sandeep Kaur, are originally from Sirsa and were living in a rented accommodation near Darbar Sahib.

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Sandeep Kaur works as a domestic help, while the father, Resham Singh, is employed as a driver. The child had reportedly wandered from home to Darbar Sahib and lost his way.

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The DCWO added that efforts were immediately initiated to trace the parents. After locating them, the child was handed over to the family by the Child Welfare Committee, Tarn Taran, on Tuesday.