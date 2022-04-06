Child reunites with parents in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

A 6-year-old boy Girish who separated from his parents at the Golden Temple premises here on Monday was traced by the police after hours of search and with the help of CCTV cameras.

ASI Daljit Singh posted at Galliara police chowki said Sandhya, alias Rajwinder Kaur, wife of Raman Kumar of Verka, approached the police and informed that her son Girish got lost in the rush at the Golden Temple. He said the police teams were immediately tasked to search the boy. With the help of CCTV cameras at the Darbar Sahib complex, the police recovered the boy and handed him over to his family. He urged devotees who along with their children come to the shrine to remain alert and look after them. Sandhya and her family thanked the police for helping in finding her child. —