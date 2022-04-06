Child reunites with parents in Amritsar

Amritsar, April 5
A 6-year-old boy Girish who separated from his parents at the Golden Temple premises here on Monday was traced by the police after hours of search and with the help of CCTV cameras.
ASI Daljit Singh posted at Galliara police chowki said Sandhya, alias Rajwinder Kaur, wife of Raman Kumar of Verka, approached the police and informed that her son Girish got lost in the rush at the Golden Temple. He said the police teams were immediately tasked to search the boy. With the help of CCTV cameras at the Darbar Sahib complex, the police recovered the boy and handed him over to his family. He urged devotees who along with their children come to the shrine to remain alert and look after them. Sandhya and her family thanked the police for helping in finding her child. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo to hold roadshow in Mandi; BJP braces up
The AAP supremo will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Ma...
Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found on neighbour's terrace
A woman noticed the body on her terrace at around 5 am when ...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 10
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre