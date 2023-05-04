Child rights panel member visits Pingalwara

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

Central Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Preeti Bhardwaj Dalal on Wednesday visited various educational institutions and Pingalwara during her brief visit to Amritsar.

During the tour, she visited schools for children with special needs being run by Pingalwara, Nari Niketan and children shelter homes being run by the district administration. She held detailed meetings with officials of government departments and non-government institutions working towards child rescue, rehabilitation and special education.

Taking up the issue of child begging and child labour, she said that the problem was being faced as the holy city hosted a large number of tourists, who came for food tourism and it resulted into local dhabas and restaurants hiring children for child labour. “We are running a campaign to check the violators in this regard, but most of the cases go unreported or unnoticed. Begging is also a big issue, especially outside religious places like the Golden Temple and other popular tourist spots,” she pointed out.

She asked the officials to rescue and rehabilitate child beggars and labourers, besides ensuring education for them through community outreach platforms and government welfare departments. She was on a tour of eight states, including Punjab. She also suggested to set up an observation complex for recued children, which includes observation rooms, rehabilitation centre and Juvenile Justice Committee.

She instructed Himanshu Arora, Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, to address the issue. She said she would write to the Punjab Government in this regard.