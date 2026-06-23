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Home / Amritsar / Children showcase theatre skills in summer workshop performances

Children showcase theatre skills in summer workshop performances

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:22 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Children perform a play during the concluding presentations of a 15-day summer theatre workshop in Amritsar.
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Manch-Rangmanch, in collaboration with Virsa Vihar Amritsar and under the guidance of noted theatre practitioner Kewal Dhaliwal, presented two children’s plays as the culmination of a 15-day summer theatre workshop.

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The productions, ‘Rajeya Raj Karendya’ and ‘Lahu Bhiji Mitti’, were written by Kewal Dhaliwal and directed by Sajan Kohinoor and Harpreet Singh. The workshop participants, aged between five and 15 years, staged the performances before an appreciative audience.

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The workshop focused on theatre games, role-playing, storytelling, teamwork, communication skills, imagination, confidence-building, music and dance, providing young participants with a comprehensive introduction to the performing arts.

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The first play, ‘Rajeya Raj Karendya’, told the story of a king who remains detached from the lives and struggles of ordinary people. The narrative was driven by Tota Maina, a pair of palace-dwelling narrators who challenge the king’s conscience. Disguised and accompanied by his ministers, the king ventures among the people, encountering elderly women, merchants and community elders who represent the concerns of contemporary society. Although he initially chooses to retreat to the comfort of his palace, he is ultimately compelled by the narrators and the people to confront the consequences of poor governance. The play conveyed a strong message about collective action and the importance of safeguarding citizens’ rights.

The second production, ‘Lahu Bhiji Mitti’, explored the childhood of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The play depicted the young Bhagat Singh collecting soil from Jallianwala Bagh and preserving it in a jar as a symbol of remembrance and resistance. Through conversations with his mother and grandmother, he resolves to dedicate his life to freeing India from British rule. The performance also featured the patriotic song Mera Rang de Basanti Chola, celebrated as an enduring tribute to sacrifice, courage and devotion to the nation.

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Young performers including Vival Malik, Divyanshi Sharma, Gurleen Kaur, Bani Bawa, Kiara Saini, Samridh Singh, Ravi Mahajan, Ajaybir Singh Dhillon, Bilawal Singh Dhillon, Dakshbir, Avishjot Kaur and Ravneet Singh delivered commendable performances.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhaliwal said the workshop was designed to nurture confidence, public speaking skills, creativity and imagination among children through theatre-based learning.

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