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Home / Amritsar / Children tie rakhis to judicial officers at Amritsar home

Children tie rakhis to judicial officers at Amritsar home

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:02 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Children with DLSA members at the State After Care Home for Girls in Amritsar on Wednesday.
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A special programme was organised at the State After Care Home for Girls on Majitha Road, Amritsar, to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the children residing there. The celebration was marked by warmth, affection and joy, while highlighting the importance of care, protection and social responsibility.

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Jatinder Kaur, District and Sessions Judge, Amritsar; Baljinder Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge; and Amardeep Singh Bains, Civil Judge (Senior Division)-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), visited the home and celebrated the festival with the children.

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The judicial officers interacted with the children and shared in the festive spirit. As part of the celebrations, the girls tied Rakhis on the wrists of the judicial officers and staff members of the court and DLSA, symbolising affection, trust, care and mutual respect. The gesture added an emotional dimension to the occasion and reflected the spirit of togetherness and inclusiveness.

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Jatinder Kaur expressed her happiness at being able to celebrate the festival with the children and said that every child deserves love, dignity, care, education and equal opportunities to grow and develop.

Amardeep Singh Bains also interacted with the children and encouraged them to pursue their education, develop positive values and make constructive choices in life. He highlighted the role of the DLSA in providing legal awareness, assistance and support to vulnerable sections of society, particularly children in need of care, protection and rehabilitation

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