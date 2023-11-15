Children’s Day celebrated with fun & frolic

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 14

Children’s Day functions were organised in various clubs and educational institutes of the city. The organisers recalled the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru’s love for children and how the kids fondly called him Chacha Nehru.

Stalwarts World school

Birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was celebrated as Children’s Day at Stalwarts World School. A special assembly was organised on the occasion, shedding light on Nehru’s life. Children presented songs, jokes and stories, showcasing their talents. Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation’s first Prime Minister, had a deep affection for children, hence we commemorate his birthday as Childrens’ Day. Various programmes were arranged for the students. They participated in games, dance, and singing. The festivities included engaging activities tailored for the students of different classes. Competitions were held through sports, including races like 50m and 100m, sack race, shot put, lemon race, and more.

Shri Ram Ashram School

Shri Ram Ashram Public School celebrated Childrens’ Day with great zest and joy. Various activities were organised, providing the students a platform to exhibit their creativity and knowledge. Grade I students staged a role play. Students of Grade II made paper roses to pay tribute to Chacha Nehru. Grade III participated in Talent Hunt activity and for grades IV and V, a quiz was conducted based on the life of Nehru. Principal Vinodita Sankhyan congratulated the children on their special day. She addressed the students and said that Childrens’ Day holds a special place in our hearts, as it is entirely dedicated to the future of our nation. She added that every child is born with a unique set of talents and it is our responsibility to discover and nurture them.