Children's Park at Company Bagh lies in a state of neglect

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, February 1

Six year after the Children’s Park at Company Bagh was revived, it’s back to square one. The grass at the park has dried up, electricity wires are dangling from trees, slides and swings are broken and the pool for boating is filled with dirty water.

The park was leased to a private firm by the Amritsar Improvement Trust for a period of 11 years. The private firm at present charges Rs 5 for the entry of kids, Rs 10 for adult, Rs 20 and Rs 30 for various kinds of rides besides Rs 20 for car parking. It also runs two eating joints inside the place.

Major controversy had erupted at the time when AIT had leased out the children park to a private firm after spending crores on its revival. However, a visit to the park revealed that the slides and swings are broken. Even a few of the rides are non-functional.