Chogawan farmers launch farmer producer company

Amritsar, November 30
Farmers of Chogawan village launched a farmer producer company (FPC) under the aegis of the district Agriculture Department. The FPC would sell honey, turmeric and crop seeds.
Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said FPC was a concept which helped farmer groups to market their products directly to the consumers. He said as the middlemen had no role in a FPC, the entire profit goes to the producers. The FPC named “Majhe De Karam” is being run by Yadwinder Singh, Mandeep Kumar, Gagandeep Singh and others from the area. Dr Gill said the department would provide all help to the FPC.
