Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Amritsar, September 4

Ward number 47 of the city comprises areas like Cheel Mandi, Ekta Nagar, Ram Bagh, Katra Baggian and City Centre. Residents of this ward as also those in its neighbourhood face problems like regular choking of sewers and contaminated water. Apart from this, stray animals roaming around in Ram Bagh Sabji Mandi and poor sanitation irk the residents. Traders at the City Centre these days have been upset because of the choking of sewer lines.

Simaranjit Singh, a trader at the City Centre, said, “The stinking sewer water overflowing from the manholes causes inconvenience to the traders and visitors at the City Centre. The MC did not desilt the sewer lines timely which caused choking.”

Garbage dumping points on the corners of the markets have also become an eyesore. Due to irregular lifting of garbage from houses and markets, the residents and traders are forced to dump the garbage at street corners. A garbage dump on the Cheel Mandi invites stray dogs and cattle.

“Like other wards of the walled city, residents of Ward number 47 are also facing sanitation issues. Here, the Ram Bagh Sabji Mandi invites stray cattle, which can be seen roaming around in the area any time. The choking of sewer line is also a routine affair. The sewer lines had been installed decades back and require regular desilting,” said Ramesh Kumar, another resident.

Former councillor Jatinder Sonia claimed that she got the street lights installed in the area. The development works of Ekta Nagar and other areas were undertaken during the last five years. The roads and streets have also been recarpeted. “The residents of the area often complain about the choking of sewer lines and we arrange for workers to address the issue,” said the former councillor’s son.

