Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 27

The members of the Christian community blocked the GT road outside railway station here on Tuesday demanding action against the people behind the attack on a church in Tarn Taran district earlier this month.

The community also highlighted the issue of disruption of meeting in Daduwana village near Jandiala by a sect of Nihang Singhs. Avtar Singh, a leader of the Christian community said, “Our demand include action against those involved in Daduwana incident and web channels spreading hatred against the community.”

In direct confrontation with a section of Sikh leaders, the community members also demanded registration of police cases against them. The blockade on the road caused inconvenience to the commuters who were left stranded on the road.

A huge traffic jam on a road in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photos: Vishal Kumar

Heavy police force was deployed at the place for law and order. While talking to the agitators, the DCP, Parminder Singh Bhandal, said three persons involved in the attack on the church had already been arrested. He said all grievances of the community would be resolved.