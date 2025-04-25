DT
Church holds prayer meeting for Pahalgam victims

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:48 AM Apr 25, 2025 IST
Condemning the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam as cowardly, brutal and inhumane, the Diocese of Amritsar, Church of North India, held a prayer meeting to express solidarity with the families of the victims. The meeting brought together members of the Christian community to offer comfort, peace and strength to those affected by this senseless act of violence. The event featured prayers, hymns and messages of condolence.

Bishop Manoj Charan expressed his deep sadness over the tragic incident and urged the government to intervene and ensure justice for the families of the victims as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, leaders and workers of Aam Aadmi Party and Congress took out candlelight marches.

