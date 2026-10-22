CI Amritsar busts cross-border drug racket, 4 held with 10 kg heroin

The Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, has arrested four alleged drug smugglers and seized 10 kg heroin from their possession.

With their arrest, CI claimed to have busted a suspected narcotics smuggling network allegedly operated in coordination with foreign-based handlers.

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Those arrested have been identified as Sukhraj Singh of Hargobind Avenue, Ajitpal Singh alias Mota of Khandwala, Anmolpreet Singh of Jawahar Nagar and Robin Gill of Chogawan village.

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The police also impounded a Hero Splendor motorcycle and a black Honda Activa scooter allegedly used to transport the contraband.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations indicated that the accused were allegedly working on the directions of foreign-based smugglers and had been receiving heroin consignments for further distribution in Punjab.

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According to the police, the CI team received a tip-off that the four suspects had retrieved a large consignment of heroin on the instructions of a foreign-based handler and were planning to deliver it to another party.

Acting on the information, the police intercepted them near Dera Baba Darshan Singh in Ghanupur Kale village while they were travelling on a motorcycle and a scooter. A search led to the seizure of 10 kg heroin, the DGP said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages of the network and identify other persons involved in the smuggling operation, he added.

A case under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar.