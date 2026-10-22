DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / CI Amritsar busts cross-border drug racket, 4 held with 10 kg heroin

CI Amritsar busts cross-border drug racket, 4 held with 10 kg heroin

With their arrest, CI claimed to have busted a suspected narcotics smuggling network allegedly operated in coordination with foreign-based handlers

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:09 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, has arrested four alleged drug smugglers and seized 10 kg heroin from their possession.

With their arrest, CI claimed to have busted a suspected narcotics smuggling network allegedly operated in coordination with foreign-based handlers.

Advertisement

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhraj Singh of Hargobind Avenue, Ajitpal Singh alias Mota of Khandwala, Anmolpreet Singh of Jawahar Nagar and Robin Gill of Chogawan village.

Advertisement

The police also impounded a Hero Splendor motorcycle and a black Honda Activa scooter allegedly used to transport the contraband.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations indicated that the accused were allegedly working on the directions of foreign-based smugglers and had been receiving heroin consignments for further distribution in Punjab.

Advertisement

According to the police, the CI team received a tip-off that the four suspects had retrieved a large consignment of heroin on the instructions of a foreign-based handler and were planning to deliver it to another party.

Acting on the information, the police intercepted them near Dera Baba Darshan Singh in Ghanupur Kale village while they were travelling on a motorcycle and a scooter. A search led to the seizure of 10 kg heroin, the DGP said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages of the network and identify other persons involved in the smuggling operation, he added.

A case under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts