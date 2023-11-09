CI Inspector shot at during morning walk

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

Some unknown persons shot at a counter intelligence (CI) cop Inspector Prabhjit Singh at Bhullar Avenue located on the Fatehgarh Churian road when he was on a morning walk on Wednesday. However, he escaped with minor injuries due to his bulletproof jacket. He is currently posted at Zira in Ferozepur district.

The Sadar police have registered a case and started an investigation in this connection. According to the police, Prabhjit Singh had been getting threats from notorious gangsters for the past several months. The department had provided him bulletproof jacket for safety.

As per details, Prabhjit, a resident of the Akash Avenue area, was on a morning walk in Bhullar Avenue located 1 km from his residence as per daily routine.

Two unknown persons arrived there on a bike and sprayed bullets at him. Due to his bulletproof jacket, he survived while the suspects fled from the spot.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), North, said Prabhjit was hit by seven bullets in his chest while one pierced through his turban. He had a narrow escape in the incident.

Prabhjit was the Tarn Taran CIA in-charge. He was among five other cops, who faced suspension following controversy over the arrest of an AAP MLA’s brother-in-law in an illegal sand mining case.

Amandeep Singh, SHO, Sadar police station, said the footage of the CCTV cameras in the area was being scanned to identify the suspects. He said a case of attempt to murder and the Arms Act had been registered in this connection.