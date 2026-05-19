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Home / Amritsar / CI wing nabs two with hand grenades

CI wing nabs two with hand grenades

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:50 PM May 19, 2026 IST
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Reorient : The state needs to develop a preventive approach rather than a reactive one. File photo
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The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing, Amritsar, claimed to have busted a module allegedly backed by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with the arrest of two associates linked to foreign-based handlers. The police also recovered two hand grenades from their possession on Tuesday.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay, a resident of Bazigar Mohalla in Ajnala, and Jodhbir Singh, a resident of Fattewal Kalan in Amritsar. Apart from the grenades, the police also impounded their motorcycle.

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Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the recovered grenades were part of a larger conspiracy aimed at targeting government institutions or infrastructure to disturb peace and law and order in the state.

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Sharing operational details, the DGP said police teams had received reliable information that foreign-based handlers had supplied hand grenades to their associates and instructed them to coordinate with another associate in the Loharka Road area of Amritsar.

Acting swiftly on the input, the police set up a naka and intercepted the suspects, Ajay and Jodhbir Singh. During the search operation, two hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

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The DGP said further investigations are underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in the case and identify other associates connected to the network.

In this regard, a case has been registered under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.

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