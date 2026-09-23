CI wing of Punjab Police bust cross-border drug module, 20 kg heroin seized

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a cross-border drug smuggling module with the arrest of four persons and recovery of 20 kgc of heroin.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the module was allegedly being operated by a Dubai-based drug smuggler in coordination with his Punjab-based associates and other foreign-based smugglers, according to the police.

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The accused were allegedly receiving consignments, including those suspected to have been delivered through drones from across the international border, and arranging their further supply on the directions of their handlers.

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A case has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) police station, Amritsar. The police are investigating the source of the contraband and its intended recipients, besides trying to establish the backward and forward linkages of the network.

The latest seizure comes days after the CI, Amritsar, made three successive heroin recoveries totalling 54 kg.

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On September 16, the agency had arrested four persons and recovered 27 kg of heroin, besides a .30-bore PX5 pistol and three cartridges.

Two days later, on September 18, the CI arrested a man and recovered 10 kg of heroin from his possession.

On September 19, another 17 kg of heroin was seized and three persons were arrested.

With the latest recovery, the heroin seized by the CI, Amritsar, in these four operations has reached 74 kg.

The cases also point to the growing use of drones and overseas handlers in cross-border narcotics trafficking, with investigators now probing the role of other members of the network.

Further investigation is in progress.