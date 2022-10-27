CIA officials nab 3 with heroin, drone

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 26

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) nabbed three miscreants and recovered heroin, a drone, a car and mobile phones from their possession here today.

The accused have been identified as Varinder Singh and Manpreet Singh of Naushera village in Tarn Taran and Davinder Singh of Lohian village in Tarn Taran district.

We got a secret tip-off about the accused. A raid was conducted and 30-gm heroin, a drone, a battery, a car and two mobile phones were seized. -- Amandeep Singh, incharge, CIA

Inspector Amandeep Singh, incharge CIA staff, stated that they got a secret tip off about the accused persons. Acting on the information the police raided their hideouts and arrested them with 30-gm heroin, a drone, a battery, a car and two mobile phones. The police officials claimed that after getting their police remand their backward and forward links would be investigated.