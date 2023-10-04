CIA staff nab 3 drug smugglers, seize 500-gm heroin, Rs 50,000

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 3

The Special Crime Investigation Agency (CIA Staff-3) arrested three international drug smugglers and seized 500 grams of heroin and Rs 50,000 in drug money from them. The arrested accused are believed to have links with a notorious cross-border smuggler, Bhatti, and also other in the business abroad. The accused have been identified Rohan Singh, a resident of Gali Tower Walli, Sant Nagar, Verka, Rajesh Singh and Tejpal Singh alias Teja, a resident of Ludhar village in Majitha area.

Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu, ACP East, confirmed that a team led by Inspector Binderjit Singh, in-charge, Special CIA Staff-3, had nabbed three drug smugglers and succeeded in recovering 500 grams of heroin and Rs 50,000 in drug money from them.

The police had installed a naka on the bypass road near Sada Pind, where three people riding on a motorcycle were coming from Gumtala side. The police intercepted Rohan, Rajesh and Tejpal and conducted a search during which 500 grams of heroin was recovered from them. The accused were interrogated and the cops also recovered Rs 50,000 in drug money which they had received in return for the supply of drugs.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the arrested criminals have foreign links.

They were in touch with a leading smuggler named Bhatti in Pakistan through unidentified contacts abroad. They got consignments of heroin from an unknown person who gave 500 grams of the drug to Rohan Singh and his associates. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Cantonment police station, Amritsar.